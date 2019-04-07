WASHBURN — Larry and Sue Culp Ravn will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower, a family dinner and a family trip at a later date.
They were married April 12, 1969, in Union City, Tenn.
Sue retired as a legal secretary, typist and homemaker, and Larry, also retired, worked 41 years as a letter carrier for the Cedar Falls Post Office.
Their family includes a son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Paula Ravn of Washburn, as well as a grandson, Easton, and a granddaughter, Allison, both of Washburn.
Cards may be sent to 6643 La Porte Road, Washburn 50702. No gifts are requested.
