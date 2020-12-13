Rausch/70

NASHUA—Mr. and Mrs. Rausch are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

The couple were married on December 10, 1950, in Nashua.

Mr. Rausch is a retired post master and Mrs. Rausch is a retired librarian.

Their family includes: Stephen Rausch of Nashua; and two grandchildren, Margaret and Robert.

Cards can be sent to: 305 Charles City Rd., Nashua, 50658.

Happy Anniversary,

Love Stephen, Margaret, and Robert

