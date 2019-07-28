{{featured_button_text}}
Will Reinart

Will Reinart

CEDAR FALLS — The Trent Bierle Memorial Scholarships have been awarded to 2019 Cedar Falls High School graduates Haylee Ransom and Will Reinart.

The $500 awards are presented to Cedar Falls graduating seniors who exhibit caring, optimism and courage. Recipients are chosen from nominations submitted by school faculty and staff members.

Ransom, the daughter of Nicole Ransom, will be attending Hawkeye Community College this fall. Her career goal is to obtain a bachelor’s degree in business and human resources.

Reinart is the son of Susan and Scott Reinart of Cedar Falls. His career goal is to major in biology and possibly become a doctor; he hopes to start classes at HCC, eventually transferring to the University of Northern Iowa.

