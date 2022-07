CEDAR FALLS – Bill and Judy (Formanek) Randall have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

They were wed July 29, 1972, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. She is a retired secretary from Cedar Falls Schools. He retired from John Deere as a senior reliability engineer.

There are two children, Lori (Josh) Reynolds of Cedar Falls, and Bradley (Sara) Randall of Evansdale, and five grandchildren.

A family dinner and trip to Hawaii are planned.