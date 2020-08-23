× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ralston/40

WATERLOO—James and Delia Ralston are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

James Ralston married Delia Carlson on September 6, 1980, at St. Edward’s Church in Waterloo.

Their family includes Elizabeth and Jason Groom of Dubuque, Dr. Margaret Ralston and Matt Nappe of Starkville, Miss., Thomas Ralston and special friend Sara Yenzer of Waterloo, and two grandchildren, Gregory and Eleanor.

Mr. Ralston is a retired Mathematics Professor from Hawkeye Community College. Mrs. Ralston is a retired Engineer from John Deere.

Cards can be sent to: 129 Woodlawn Rd., Waterloo, 50701.

