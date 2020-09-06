Ralston/40

 Skip to main content
WATERLOO - James and Delia Ralston are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

James Ralston married Delia Carlson on September 6, 1980, at St. Edwards's Church in Waterloo.

Mr. Ralston is a retired mathematics professor from Hawkeye Community College. Mrs. Ralston is a retired engineer from John Deere.

Their family includes Elizabeth (Jason) Groom of Dubuque, Dr. Margaret (Matt Nappe) of Starkville, Miss., Thomas (Sara Yenzer) of Waterloo, Gregory Groom, and Eleanor Nappe.

Cards can be sent to: 129 Woodlawn Rd., Waterloo, 50701.

