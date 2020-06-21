× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rahlf/50

WATERLOO — Albert Rahlf and Mona Rahlf will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower and a family trip to Lake Superior.

Albert Rahlif and Mona Gibson were married June 27, 1970, at Trinity Lutheran in New Hampton.

Their family includes Jonathan (Jenny) Rahlf from Decorah, Annette (Bobby) Geary from Shell Rock and five grandchildren.

Mr. Rahlf retired from Pathway’s Behavioral Services as a substance abuse counselor. Mrs. Rahlf retired from Unity Point Hospital as a charge nurse in the ambulatory surgical unit.

Cards can be sent to 6424 Burton Ave., Waterloo, 50703.

