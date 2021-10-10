WEDDING Rady-Cody Oct 10, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Mr. and Mrs. Cody Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rady-CodyWATERLOO-Charlotte Rady and Larry Cody were married September 25, at Unity Presbyterian Church in Waterloo with Rev. Christine Kaplunas officiating. 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Glover-Kauten Glover-Kauten