 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Quota Nut Sales
0 comments

Quota Nut Sales

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Quota Nut Sales

Quota Nut Sales

Quota Nut Sales

Quota is selling their quality snack mixes, gummy bears, mixed nuts, almonds (of many types), pecans (halves, pieces, chocolate), cashews, walnuts, apricots, peanuts (dry, roasted, honey roasted, chocolate), and almonds (milk, dark, amaretto chocolate) at Calico Hen House every Saturday from 10 to 3 p.m.; Kimball Ridge Farmer’s market on Saturdays beginning September 25 from 8 to noon; Majestic Moon on October 9 from 9 to 2 p.m.; and many others.

Check out the list at: QuotaoftheCedarValley on Facebook, or quotaofthecedarvalley.com, or email them at: quotaofthecedarvalley@gmail.com. You may also call Eileen at: 319-296-5392.

Hope to see you soon!

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News