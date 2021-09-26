Quota Nut Sales

Quota is selling their quality snack mixes, gummy bears, mixed nuts, almonds (of many types), pecans (halves, pieces, chocolate), cashews, walnuts, apricots, peanuts (dry, roasted, honey roasted, chocolate), and almonds (milk, dark, amaretto chocolate) at Calico Hen House every Saturday from 10 to 3 p.m.; Kimball Ridge Farmer’s market on Saturdays beginning September 25 from 8 to noon; Majestic Moon on October 9 from 9 to 2 p.m.; and many others.