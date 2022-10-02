 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Quota nut and candy sales

  • 0
quota club sales.jfif
COURTESY PHOTO

Quota of the Cedar Valley is selling our delicious nuts including apricots, gummy bears, honey roasted and dry peanuts, mixed nuts, cashews, pecans, walnuts, slivered and sliced almonds, roasted almonds, chocolate pecans, double dipped peanuts, amaretto almonds, milk and dark chocolate almonds, milk chocolate macadamias and two types of snack mixes!

All the profits go into the community through various agencies.

We sell at Calico Hen House, 100 Alabar Ave., Waterloo, every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and other locations listed on Quotaofthecedarvalley.com or quotaofthecedarvalley on Facebook.

Call Eileen (319) 296-5392 to order or call your favorite Quotarian.

Thank You!

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News