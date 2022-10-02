Quota nut and candy sales

Quota of the Cedar Valley is selling our delicious nuts including apricots, gummy bears, honey roasted and dry peanuts, mixed nuts, cashews, pecans, walnuts, slivered and sliced almonds, roasted almonds, chocolate pecans, double dipped peanuts, amaretto almonds, milk and dark chocolate almonds, milk chocolate macadamias and two types of snack mixes!

All the profits go into the community through various agencies.

We sell at Calico Hen House, 100 Alabar Ave., Waterloo, every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and other locations listed on Quotaofthecedarvalley.com or quotaofthecedarvalley on Facebook.

Call Eileen (319) 296-5392 to order or call your favorite Quotarian.

Thank You!