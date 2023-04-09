Quota Club to host 73rd Anniversary Brunch

Quota’s 73rd Anniversary Brunch is Sunday, April 16 with dine in/carryout from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the UAW Hall, 2615 Washington St., Waterloo.

Curbside pick-up is at 11:30 a.m.

Advance tickets are $12 for adults; $5 for children 4-12; at the door, tickets are $15 for adults and $6 for children; 3 and under are free.

The menu features chicken, eggs, sausage, hash browns, homemade fruit cup and pastries, coffee, tea, juice and milk.

There will be $50 gift card prizes. All funds returned to community projects including CopsNKids books, bears to hospitals, Catholic Worker House, House of Hope, Love, Inc., Job project, college scholarships and more. Text 319.415.7912 for tickets. Also see www.quotaof thecedarvalley.com or Facebook page (same name).