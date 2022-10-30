Quota Club Quarter Auction is Nov. 9

WATERLOO — You are invited to the Quota Quarter Auction on Nov. 9 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.

There will be a cash bar and simple appetizers from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Buy a paddle for $1 and bid on items with quarters (bid 25 cents for a $25 item, for example).

Vendors will include Beaded Art; Bella’s Cake Balls; Essential Bodywear; Color Street Nails; Custom Wreaths; doTerra Essential Oils; Farmani; Greeting Cards; Neora; Norwex; Origami Owl; Pampered Chef; Paparazzi; Paper Peddler; Radiance Chiropractor; Romona’s Bags & More; Scentsy; Southern Glass; Tastefully Simple; 31 Bags; Tupperware; and nuts.