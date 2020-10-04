 Skip to main content
Quota Annual Nut Sale
Quota of the Cedar Valley is conducting its annual nut sale now through December.

A variety of nuts will be offered including cashews, peanuts, pecans, walnuts, chocolate peanuts, chocolate pecans and dark, milk and amaretto almonds as well as party and raisin-cranberry snack mixes, apricots and gummy bears.

Proceeds benefit service projects consisting of promoting children's literacy, assisting individuals with communication disorders.

