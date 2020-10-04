Quota Annual Nut Sale
Quota of the Cedar Valley is conducting its annual nut sale now through December.
A variety of nuts will be offered including cashews, peanuts, pecans, walnuts, chocolate peanuts, chocolate pecans and dark, milk and amaretto almonds as well as party and raisin-cranberry snack mixes, apricots and gummy bears.
Proceeds benefit service projects consisting of promoting children's literacy, assisting individuals with communication disorders.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!