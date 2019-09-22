{{featured_button_text}}
Quota

New Quota members, from left, include Kathy Entz, Brenda Joynt and Becky Dumler.

Quota Annual Nut Sale

Quota International of Waterloo, Inc. is conducting its annual nut sale now through December.

A variety of nuts will be offered including cashews, peanuts, pecans, walnuts, chocolate peanuts, chocolate pecans and dark, milk and amaretto almonds as well as party and raisin-cranberry snack mixes, dried apricots and gummy bears.

Proceeds benefit Quota’s service committees including disadvantaged women and children, speech and hearing , eyeglasses, scholarships, Cops-n-Kids reading program and Care Bears.

Sales will occur in Cedar Falls and Waterloo at locations listed on Quota Facebook, waterlooquota.com, Community Briefs, or by Quotarians.

