Quota Annual Nut Sale
Quota International of Waterloo, Inc. is conducting its annual nut sale now through December.
A variety of nuts will be offered including cashews, peanuts, pecans, walnuts, chocolate peanuts, chocolate pecans and dark, milk and amaretto almonds as well as party and raisin-cranberry snack mixes, dried apricots and gummy bears.
Proceeds benefit Quota’s service committees including disadvantaged women and children, speech and hearing , eyeglasses, scholarships, Cops-n-Kids reading program and Care Bears.
Sales will occur in Cedar Falls and Waterloo at locations listed on Quota Facebook, waterlooquota.com, Community Briefs, or by Quotarians.
