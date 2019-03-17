CHARLES CITY — Gary and Melinda Hoaglin Quint are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
They were married March 7, 1969.
Gary retired from Pfizer Animal Health, and Melinda retired as an LPN.
Their family includes children Carrie and Treynor Becker and Gretchen and Tim Milks, as well as five grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to them at 605 Third Ave., Charles City 50616.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.