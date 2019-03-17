Try 3 months for $3
Quint/50

Mr. and Mrs. Quint

CHARLES CITY — Gary and Melinda Hoaglin Quint are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

They were married March 7, 1969.

Gary retired from Pfizer Animal Health, and Melinda retired as an LPN.

Their family includes children Carrie and Treynor Becker and Gretchen and Tim Milks, as well as five grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to them at 605 Third Ave., Charles City 50616.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments