{{featured_button_text}}
Alonzia Quinn

Alonzia Quinn

WATERLOO — Congratulations to East High School freshman, Alonzia Quinn!

She has been selected as a Global Scholar to represent the United States at the Global Young Leaders Conference in Washington, D.C., and New York City this summer.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Quinn was nominated by her Expanded Learning Program teacher at East, Matthew Tracy, for her leadership potential and academic excellence.

From July 1-10, the 10-day leadership conference will help students adopt international leadership strategies and ways of thinking about the world. With students from all 50 states and more than 145 countries, the program tries to prepare students to succeed in multicultural environments. Students also will visit international embassies and the United Nations headquarters.

The Waterloo Schools Foundation is sponsoring Quinn’s trip as part of the Young Scholars Program.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments