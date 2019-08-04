{{featured_button_text}}
Alonzia Quinn

Alonzia Quinn

Quinn returns from global leadership conference

WATERLOO — East High School student Alonzia Quinn recently returned from a trip as a Global Scholar, representing the United States at the Global Young Leaders Conference in Washington, D.C., and New York City.

Quinn, the only student chosen from Iowa, met other students from Australia, Egypt, Jordan, South Africa, Barbados, the Bahamas, Romania, Sweden, Greece, London, Germany and Argentina, as well as the U.S.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

She had been nominated by her Expanded Learning Program teacher at East, Matthew Tracy, for her leadership potential and academic excellence.

The conference aimed to help students adopt international leadership strategies and ways of thinking about the world. They visited international embassies and the United Nations headquarters.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments