Quigley-Lee

CEDAR FALLS — Grayce Quigley and James Lee were united in marriage on Dec. 26, 2018, in Denver, Colo.
Grayce is a 2006 graduate of Riverdale High School, Port Byron, Ill., and the University of Iowa with a bachelor of business arts degree in accounting and a master of accountancy. She is a CPA and controller at Kroenke Sports & Entertainment in Denver.
James is a 2005 graduate of Cedar Falls High School, and the University of Iowa with a bachelor of business arts in finance and a master of accountancy. He is a CPA, financial adviser, and owner of Cedar Valley Tax Services.
Parents of the bride are Michelle Payne of Iowa City; Mitchell and Deweese Quigley of Lakeside, Calif.; and Brian and Julie Shelangouski of Klamath Falls, Ore. Parents of the groom are Brad and Jennifer Lee of Cedar Falls.
Grayce and James exchanged vows at Cherry Creek State Park in Denver. Reception celebrations with family and friends are being held in Centennial, Colo., and North Liberty, Iowa.
James and Grayce live together in Denver, Colo.
