Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network event.

PurpleLight: Honor. Inspire. Remember.

CEDAR FALLS — The Eastern Iowa Affiliate of Pancreatic Cancer Action Network held the annual PurpleLight: Honor. Inspire. Remember event on Oct. 27 at the Hearst Center for the Arts, Mae Latta Hall.

Speakers included UIHC genetic counselor Caitlin Reid and Amanda Goodman. The names of 57 loved ones were read, remembered and honored. Two survivors were honored.

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network is the national organization working for research, patient support, community outreach and advocacy for a cure.

