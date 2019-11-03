{{featured_button_text}}
Lyle Conditt

Lyle Conditt's pumpkin

Pumpkin Plunge and Paddle at Fontana Park

HAZLETON — Buchanan County Conservation hosted a Pumpkin Plunge and Paddle on Oct. 19 at Fontana Park.

Participants selected a pumpkin, sling-shot it into the lake, paddled out to retrieve it, and painted it, competing for points to win the top prize – a one night cabin stay at Fontana Park’s sustainable living cabins.

Targets were placed in the water and points were awarded based on their pumpkin’s splash down point.

Overall high score winners were Kadence White, first; Lyle Conditt, second; and Haunna Hall, third.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments