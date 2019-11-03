Pumpkin Plunge and Paddle at Fontana Park
HAZLETON — Buchanan County Conservation hosted a Pumpkin Plunge and Paddle on Oct. 19 at Fontana Park.
Participants selected a pumpkin, sling-shot it into the lake, paddled out to retrieve it, and painted it, competing for points to win the top prize – a one night cabin stay at Fontana Park’s sustainable living cabins.
Targets were placed in the water and points were awarded based on their pumpkin’s splash down point.
Overall high score winners were Kadence White, first; Lyle Conditt, second; and Haunna Hall, third.
