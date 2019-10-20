Prymer/60
WATERLOO — Willie Sr. and Janet Roberts Prymer are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower.
They were married Oct. 17, 1959, in Preston, Minn.
Willie retired from John Deere Tractor Works as a machine maintenance supervisor, and Janet retired from Antioch Baptist Church as the church treasurer/financial secretary after 28 years.
Their family includes three children, Willie and Brenda Prymer, Kevin and Pamela Prymer and Melanie Prymer Billings, along with two grandchildren, Alton and Alycia Billings.
Cards may be sent to 1211 Independence Ave., Waterloo 50703.
