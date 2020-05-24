Pruisner/70
CEDAR FALLS — Donald and Leona (Aswegan) Pruisner are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

They were married on May 10, 1950, at Salem Lutheran Church between Fern and Parkersburg. They retired after many years of farming together. Their family includes four sons and one daughter. Randy and Lorie from Spirit Lake, Kendall and Peggy from Clear Lake, Kevin and Pat from Dike, Darwin and CoLeen of Boulder, Colo., and Robin and Mark from McCallsburg. They also have 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

You can send cards to: 5018 S. Main St. Apt. 19, Cedar Falls, 50613.

