The Proud Image Chorus presented a check for $8,000 for House of Hope.

This is 100% of the proceeds from the December 4th benefit concert, “A Barbershop

Christmas.”

The Chorus would like to thank everyone who made this possible

with your attendance and donations.

Your generosity is greatly appreciated.

Steve Klawonn, Proud Image president; Karin Rowe, House of Hope executive director; and David Boyd, conductor