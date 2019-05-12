{{featured_button_text}}
Proud Image Chorus

If you are a shower singer, a car crooner, backyard baritone or a choir bass, you

are invited to join the Proud Image Chorus Guest Night on Tuesday, May 14, at 7 p.m. at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4031 Lafayette Road, Evansdale.

Men in the Cedar Valley, who like to sing, will be introduced to barbershop music

during a special program just for you!

This is better than karaoke - guaranteed!

If you would like more information, please call 319.232.7306 or 319.229.4291.

