Proud Image Chorus
Proud Image Chorus

Proud Image Chorus

The men of the Proud Image Chorus, an all male a cappella group from Waterloo, are excited to announce their upcoming presentation: BACK TO THE BARBERSHOP!

To celebrate their love of singing and to show their appreciation to the community and loyal boosters, the Cedar Valley is invited to this FREE CONCERT on Saturday, September 25, at 2 p.m. at the Cedar Valley Church, 3520 Ansborough Ave., Waterloo.

Just mark your calendars and plan now to attend!

Contact: pichorus@gmail.com with your questions.

