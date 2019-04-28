{{featured_button_text}}
Proud Image Chorus

Proud Image Chorus

We hope you will join the Proud Image Chorus on May 4 as they celebrate 40 years of barbershop harmony in the Cedar Valley with their Spring Show.

They will be “Remembering the Past and Looking to the Future” with selections

from the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s to the present. CSD Quartet Champs and International Competitors, BoomTown, will be the featured quartet.

Showtimes are 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Waterloo’s Central Middle School.

Tickets are now available by calling (319) 229-4291: Adults, $12.50, and Students, $8.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments