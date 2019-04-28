We hope you will join the Proud Image Chorus on May 4 as they celebrate 40 years of barbershop harmony in the Cedar Valley with their Spring Show.
They will be “Remembering the Past and Looking to the Future” with selections
from the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s to the present. CSD Quartet Champs and International Competitors, BoomTown, will be the featured quartet.
Showtimes are 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Waterloo’s Central Middle School.
Tickets are now available by calling (319) 229-4291: Adults, $12.50, and Students, $8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.