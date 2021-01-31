Proud Image Choir
Introducing Steve Klawonn, President of the Proud Image Chorus
“Singing is life… the rest is just details”. For barbershoppers and musicians of all kinds, this sentiment helps to sustain us even today, as we struggle to navigate the world we live in. That is what has been a compass for most of my life as an instrumentalist and a singer. As a result of these influences that started at the early age of five years old, I find myself presented with the privilege of serving the Proud Image Barbershop Chorus as their president for the coming year.
As you might have noticed in the opening paragraph, music has been a huge focus in my life. Honor Choirs all throughout school, twice being selected an All-State singer in Iowa, and singing in Barbershop since I was a junior in high school, have given me opportunity to entertain and give artistic expression to music that speaks to our souls and gives so much meaning in our lives.
I moved to the Cedar Valley five years ago as pastor of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Evansdale AALC. Jerry and Marie Easter have been long time friends through our association with the Barbershop Harmony Society and was encouraged immediately to join the Proud Image. Joining the local chorus in the community in which I live has always been a priority to me. I started with the Wapello Chiefs, now known as the River Valley Harmonizers, in Ottumwa, Iowa. I have also sung in choruses in Houston, and Saint Joseph Missouri before returning home to Ottumwa and directing them for over 10 years.
This Covid-19 pandemic has made life difficult in every way and in the hobby of singing, it is no exception. As we move forward with vaccines and responsible protocols to be as safe as possible, we look forward to being back on the risers and singing in our annual show again and also singing all over the community, putting smiles on the faces of you, the public.
If you are a singer, even if it is just in the shower, you too have the ability to gather with other men to raise our voices together in harmony, making a joyful noise and ringing those beautiful chords. I invite you to contact our Membership VP, Eric Boyd at 319-504-4645 for more information and to make arrangements to join us when it is safe, and get a taste of the fun, fellowship and merriment of making beautiful music together. We have tools to help you be successful and look forward to serving our public again.
Proud Image Choir-Barbershopper of the Year-Jons Olsson
The Barbershopper of the Year Award for 2020 was presented during the Proud Image Chorus’ Installation Zoom meeting earlier this month.
The recipient of this award lives in Waterloo with his wife, Ann. He is retired from a career as Director of Fund Raising for non-profit organizations. They have one son, Steve, who is married and also lives in Waterloo.
This award-winner sings lead. He was introduced to a cappella singing in the barbershop style while in high school in 1955. Since then he formed his own quartet and has sung in other quartets over the years. He originally began singing with the Cedar Falls Chorus, Twin Town, after he saw an advertisement in The Courier. He sang with Twin Town until 1978 when he, and a few other members, left to form a new competition chorus, which became known as The Proud Image Chorus.
Besides holding numerous board positions over these forty plus years, he has been president for the past three years. His most memorable experience with the Chorus was in 1980 when, under the direction of Steve West, the newly chartered group captured first place at the Central States District Contest in Kansas City.
He describes the best part of singing with the PI is musically achieving a vocal sound which is attained when expanded chords are locked, bringing joy to the audience.
Besides spending countless hours devoting leadership skills and singing with the Chorus, he is an active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, a member of the Masonic Lodge and loves fishing.
Congratulations to this well-deserving recipient of Black Hawk Metro’s, Proud Image Chorus Barbershopper of the Year for 2020, Jons Olsson!