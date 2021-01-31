This Covid-19 pandemic has made life difficult in every way and in the hobby of singing, it is no exception. As we move forward with vaccines and responsible protocols to be as safe as possible, we look forward to being back on the risers and singing in our annual show again and also singing all over the community, putting smiles on the faces of you, the public.

If you are a singer, even if it is just in the shower, you too have the ability to gather with other men to raise our voices together in harmony, making a joyful noise and ringing those beautiful chords. I invite you to contact our Membership VP, Eric Boyd at 319-504-4645 for more information and to make arrangements to join us when it is safe, and get a taste of the fun, fellowship and merriment of making beautiful music together. We have tools to help you be successful and look forward to serving our public again.

Proud Image Choir-Barbershopper of the Year-Jons Olsson

The Barbershopper of the Year Award for 2020 was presented during the Proud Image Chorus’ Installation Zoom meeting earlier this month.

The recipient of this award lives in Waterloo with his wife, Ann. He is retired from a career as Director of Fund Raising for non-profit organizations. They have one son, Steve, who is married and also lives in Waterloo.