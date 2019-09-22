Prostine/60

{{featured_button_text}}
Mr. and Mrs. Prostine

CEDAR FALLS — Herluf and Loris Prostine celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

They were married September 19, 1959 at the United Methodist Church in New Hartford.

Their children include Scott (deceased), Todd (Gayle), and Sam (Rich). They also have two grandchildren, Derek (Becky) and Kristi (Brent), two stepgrandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two stepgreat-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to their home at 12643 W Ave., Cedar Falls 50613.

