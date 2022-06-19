Robert and Ruth (Schroeder) Prins will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

They were married June 20, 1952, in Waterloo. She is retired from Falls Road Drug, and he is retired from Equifax.

They have four children: Sandra (Mike) Sullivan, Waterloo; Carolyn (Bob) Dorr, Cedar Falls; James and Lee are deceased. There are six grandchildren: Ann, Rob, Michael, David, Dana and Ryan, and two great-grandchildren, Devyn and Dylan.

Cards may be sent to 214 Washington St., Apt. 1004, Waterloo IA 50701.

