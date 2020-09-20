× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Porter/60

WATERLOO—Mr. and Mrs. Porter are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

PJ Porter married Audrey Gunnell on September 17, 1960, in Waterloo.

Mr. Porter is retired from UNI as an educational psychology professor. Mrs. Porter is a retired special needs educator from Waterloo.

Their family includes Clark (Sharon) Porter of Waterloo, along with two grandchildren.

60 years brings lots of love, laughter, and smiles. We would love to read about your fondest memories with PJ and Audrey until we can all celebrate safely. Please feel free to send a card!

Cards can be sent to: 325 Columbia Circle, Waterloo, 50701.

