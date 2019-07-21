Poker Run planned for Tony French
A Poker Run is being held for Tony French on July 27 starting at Beaver Creek Bar and Grill.
Tony is a Marine Corps veteran who is suffering from a brain tumor. It was supposedly taken out at the VA Hospital in Iowa City, but it was not.
Registration is from 10-11 a.m. There will be food and prizes galore, along with silent and live auctions.
For more information or to make a donation, you can contact Beth Remington at (319) 290-0420. Come out, have fun while supporting a veteran.
Thank you and God Bless!!
