Platte/70

WATERLOO—Merlyn and Doris Jean Platte are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Mr. and Mrs. Platte are both retired from farming in rural Waterloo.

Their family includes, Dorthey Kay (deceased), Rodney (Diane) and Randall (Virginia) Platte, four grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to them at: 1117 Maxhelen Blvd. Apt. 318, Waterloo, 50701.

