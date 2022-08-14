Place-Thomas

CEDAR FALLS — Alexandra Place and John Douglas Thomas II exchanged vows at a 2 p.m. wedding July 9 at Prairie Lakes Church in Cedar Falls.

Officiant was Chip Uhrmacher.

The bride is the daughter of Leana Place and Michael Place, both of Denver. Parents of the groom are Penny Thomas and Doug Thomas, both of Jefferson City, Mo.

Maids of honor were Annie Place of Denver, sister of the bride, and Deidre Franzen of Iowa City. Bridesmaids were Allison Brown of Denver, Kennedy Poro of Wichita, Kan., and Elisabeth England of Lawerence, Kan.

Serving the groom as best man was Tanner Shields of Grand Junction, Colo., boyfriend of the bride’s sister Annie. Groomsmen were Ryan Liercke of Cedar Rapids, Clinton Fletcher, Augustus Linke and Austin Curfman, all of Cedar Falls; and Jacob Cribbet of Champaign, Ill.

Seating guests were Zach Rathbone, cousin of the bride, and his fiancee, Ye Ye.

A reception followed the wedding at Bien VenU Event Center in Cedar Falls.

The bride is a graduate of Cornell College with a degree in biochemistry and a minor in molecular biology. Her master’s degree in biochemstry is from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.

The groom received his bachelor’s degree in sports management and master of business administration degree from Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids.