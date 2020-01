PIPAC Gives Back

CEDAR FALLS — PIPAC, a health and life insurance brokerage in Cedar Falls, hosted its annual PIPAC Gives Back fundraiser program to support local organizations.

Through the program, PIPAC was able to donate 75 gift bags containing scarves, gloves and hats to local veterans in need, through the Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs Office.

PIPAC staff and agents contributed and raised funds for the event to help the local VA office reach its goal of 250 bags.

