JESUP — Gerald and Joy Pint will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family vacation to Clear Lake.
Gerald Pint and Joy Gahring were married July 19, 1969, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence.
Mr. Pint retired from MidAmerican Energy in 2012, and Mrs. Pint retired from The Principal Group in 2013.
They were blessed with three children, Matthew and wife Dawn Pint of Hudson, Mark and wife Kelly Pint of Center Point and daughter Christina and husband Nathan Hahn of Bondurant. They have 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
