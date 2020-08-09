Pieper/50
WATERLOO—Timothy and Christine Pieper are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower and a family dinner at their favorite restaurant.
Mr. and Mrs. Pieper were married on August 8, 1970, at St. Nicholas Church.
Mr. Pieper retired from the UNI Library as a System Analyst, and Mrs. Pieper retired from John Deere as a Parts Planner.
Their family includes Carrie, Chad from Waterloo, Emily (Kasey) Kramer of Cedar Falls, along with two grandchildren, Dylan Pieper and Piper Kramer.
Cards can be sent to: 1415 Vine St., Waterloo, 50703.
