× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pieper/50

WATERLOO—Timothy and Christine Pieper are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower and a family dinner at their favorite restaurant.

Mr. and Mrs. Pieper were married on August 8, 1970, at St. Nicholas Church.

Mr. Pieper retired from the UNI Library as a System Analyst, and Mrs. Pieper retired from John Deere as a Parts Planner.

Their family includes Carrie, Chad from Waterloo, Emily (Kasey) Kramer of Cedar Falls, along with two grandchildren, Dylan Pieper and Piper Kramer.

Cards can be sent to: 1415 Vine St., Waterloo, 50703.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0