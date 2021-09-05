 Skip to main content
ANNIVERSARY

READLYN-Mr. and Mrs. Piehl are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a family picnic and card shower.

Kenny and Bonnie Piehl married on September 10, 1961, in St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Readlyn.

Kenny retired from H&W Motor Express and being a long time driver for the Amish community. Bonnie is a retired cosmetologist and horse groomer.

Born to this union are two sons: Trent (deceased) and Darrin of Fairbank. They have two grandsons: Drew (Angela) DeRaad, Zack (Allison) Piehl; one granddaughter: Autumn Piehl; six great-granddaughters: Alena, Aspen, and Everlie Piehl, Aubrey, Lorelei, and Clara DeRaad.

Cards may be sent to: P.O. Box 185, Readlyn, 50668.

