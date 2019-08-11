Pichelmann/50

{{featured_button_text}}
Mr. and Mrs. Pichelmann

WATERLOO — Richard and Lorena Pichelmann celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family trip to Gatlinburg, Tenn., in April.

They were married Aug. 16, 1969, in Vinton.

Their family includes four children, Karlene and Richard Hansley of Fort Mill, S.C., Kenda Payton and John Freeman of Aynor, S.C., Richard and Mary Payton of La Porte City and Korena Pichelmann of Waterloo.

They have eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent in honor of them to 3430 Logan Ave., Waterloo 50703.

