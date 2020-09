× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Phyllis Watters

WATERLOO—Phyllis Watters is celebrating her 90th birthday with a card shower.

Phyllis was born August 30, 1930, in Ellsworth, Wis., to August and Linnet Haberstich.

She married Gordon Watters on December 21, 1947, he later passed on November 28, 2003.

Her family includes Margaret, Rebecka, Elise, six grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 305 Windsor Dr., Waterloo, 50701.

