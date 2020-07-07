× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Phyllis Reiter

WATERLOO - Phyllis Reiter is celebrating her 80th birthday with a card shower.

Phyllis was born to Fred and Eva Meier on July 10, 1940 in Waterloo.

She later married Donald Reiter on April 6, 1959, and retired as a Farmer.

Her family includes, Mark (Rita) Farmer of Sheffield, Mike (Carol) Reiter of Waterloo, Sue (Gerald) O'Loughlin of Jesup, Gertie (Tony) Monat of Lansing, Katy (James) Sweeney of Independence, and Angie (Jason) Auel of Fairbank, 22 grandchildren (one deceased), and 17 great-grandchildren.

You can send cards to: 10208 Newell St. Waterloo, 50703.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0