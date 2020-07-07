Phyllis Reiter
WATERLOO - Phyllis Reiter is celebrating her 80th birthday with a card shower.

Phyllis was born to Fred and Eva Meier on July 10, 1940 in Waterloo. 

She later married Donald Reiter on April 6, 1959, and retired as a Farmer.

Her family includes, Mark (Rita) Farmer of Sheffield, Mike (Carol) Reiter of Waterloo, Sue (Gerald) O'Loughlin of Jesup, Gertie (Tony) Monat of Lansing, Katy (James) Sweeney of Independence, and Angie (Jason) Auel of Fairbank, 22 grandchildren (one deceased), and 17 great-grandchildren. 

You can send cards to: 10208 Newell St. Waterloo, 50703.

