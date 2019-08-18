{{featured_button_text}}

Phyllis Koob

CEDAR FALLS — Phyllis J. Koob will celebrate her 90th birthday with a private family dinner on Aug. 24.

She was born Aug. 22, 1929, in Waterloo to Mr. and Mrs. John H. Jacobsen. She married Floyd E. Koob on May 22, 1949 — 70 years.

Her family includes children Steven Koob of Chicago and Dennis Koob of Dysart, as well as a grandchild.

Cards may be sent to her at Western Home Communities, 5500 S. Main St., Unit 63, Cedar Falls 50613.

