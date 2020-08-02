You have permission to edit this article.
Phyllis Gerken
DELOIT — Phyllis Gerken will be celebrating her 90th birthday with a card shower.

Phyllis was born to Ralph and Garnett Bilsten on August 2, 1930, in Deloit.

She married Robert Gerken on August 29, 1948. They enjoyed 66 years of marriage until his death in 2014.

She retired from hospital work and retail.

Her family includes Rick (Deb) Gerken), Dave (Teri) Gerken, Beth (Doug-now deceased) Gerken all of Cedar Falls, Rob (Sue) Gerken of Fort Pierce, Fla., 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

Phyllis enjoys doing crafts and visiting with friends and family whenever possible. Always a positive disposition.

Cards can be sent to: 2603 Orchard Dr., Unit 307, Cedar Falls, 50613.

