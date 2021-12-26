New flagpole installation at Waterloo Cemetery

Waterloo Cemetery has now rejoined the ranks of U.S. flag wavers in a slightly different way.

In the 1950s, all veterans groups in the city banded together to rescue these grounds from a half century of abandonment and neglect which had, of course, caused rampant wild tree, shrub, and briar overgrowth.

After that monumental struggle was over, small USA flags were once again able to be placed on the old graves of Veterans interred, and then a short time later the US flagpole installations were added.

More recently it has been a decades long goal of the Board to accent the central Memorial Section in a way to honor our Veterans. A handful of plans have surfaced through the years, but there were always necessary expenses in the way.

This past year the small not-for-profit cemetery found itself without a critical need, and now the Board is pleased to have the double row rank of U.S. military flags flying.

The late Lois Rooff was fond of saying, “We love our little cemetery”… and we are glad of our opportunity to show this touch of appreciation to those who bravely went before us. It has been a long time coming.

The following past Veterans on our Board were involved: President; Evan “Curly” Hultman, Major General, US Army Treasurer; Percy Slattenow, Second Class Petty Officer, US Navy (AT2-P1) Director; James “Jim” Mather, Sergeant Major USMC and US Army Reserve.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0