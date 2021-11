Mike Price

Mike Price retired from Aable Pest Control after 39 plus years. Lori Price & family are hosting an open on November 21 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Majestic Moon Party and Event Center, 1955 Locke Avenue.

There will be a short program during the open house at 2:30 p.m.

Mike founded Aable Pest Control in 1982 with a 1977 Luv, a B & G sprayer and $1500 in his pocket. Today Aable is a major player in the industry with $2 plus million in revenues annually.

