Bienbenu-Maxson

JESUP — Jeweliane Bienbenu and Forrest Maxson were married Dec. 17, 2018, in Killeen, Texas.
Parents of the couple are Julian and Wendy Bienbenu and Scott Wright and Lucero Bienbenu, all of Lampasas, Texas; and Todd and Bobbie Maxson of Waterloo and Todd and Shelli Pint of Jesup
The bride recently graduated with her veterinarian technician degree from Central Texas College.
The groom recently returned to Fort Hood, Texas, from his second overseas deployment with the U.S. Army
They reside in Killeen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.