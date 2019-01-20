Try 1 month for 99¢
Bienbenu-Maxson

Jeweliane and Forrest Maxson

JESUP — Jeweliane Bienbenu and Forrest Maxson were married Dec. 17, 2018, in Killeen, Texas.

Parents of the couple are Julian and Wendy Bienbenu and Scott Wright and Lucero Bienbenu, all of Lampasas, Texas; and Todd and Bobbie Maxson of Waterloo and Todd and Shelli Pint of Jesup

The bride recently graduated with her veterinarian technician degree from Central Texas College.

The groom recently returned to Fort Hood, Texas, from his second overseas deployment with the U.S. Army

They reside in Killeen.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments