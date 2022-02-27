Russ Miller Feb 27, 2022 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Russ Miller now Russ Milller, then Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Russ Miller celebrated 7 decades on Feb. 26 with his family.Happy 70th Birthday, Dad. Here’s to many more!!We Love You!Carissa, Madi, Hunter, Landen, Laurie & Vic 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Russ Miller Decade Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story