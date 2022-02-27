 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Russ Miller

  • 0

Russ Miller celebrated 7 decades on Feb. 26 with his family.

Happy 70th Birthday, Dad. Here’s to many more!!

We Love You!

Carissa, Madi, Hunter, Landen, Laurie & Vic

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News