Rev. Brad Braley

CEDAR FALLS — The Rev. Brad Braley celebrated his retirement with a virtual celebration which can be viewed at www.firstprescf.org .

Braley retired on June 30 after 40 years in ministry, with 21 of those years at First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Falls.