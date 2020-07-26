× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nicholas “Nick” Junk

July 20, 1986— July 24, 2005

The words we left unspoken,

The thoughts we did not say.

They just keep coming back,

As we think of you each day.

‘Cause when those days didn’t come

And now we’re far apart.

Those thoughts became regrets,

Just an aching in our hearts.

Sometimes alone in silence,

We feel as if you’re near.

And softly call your name,

Just hoping that you hear.

What we would give to hold you,

And talk for just awhile.

To once more see your face,

Just glowing with that smile.

We Love and Miss You,

Mom, Dad, Suzy, Tony, and Rylee

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0