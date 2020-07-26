Nicholas "Nick" Junk
0 comments
In Loving Memory

Nicholas "Nick" Junk

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Nick Junk

Nick Junk

Nicholas “Nick” Junk

July 20, 1986— July 24, 2005

The words we left unspoken,

The thoughts we did not say.

They just keep coming back,

As we think of you each day.

‘Cause when those days didn’t come

And now we’re far apart.

Those thoughts became regrets,

Just an aching in our hearts.

Sometimes alone in silence,

We feel as if you’re near.

And softly call your name,

Just hoping that you hear.

What we would give to hold you,

And talk for just awhile.

To once more see your face,

Just glowing with that smile.

We Love and Miss You,

Mom, Dad, Suzy, Tony, and Rylee

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News