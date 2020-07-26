Nicholas “Nick” Junk
July 20, 1986— July 24, 2005
The words we left unspoken,
The thoughts we did not say.
They just keep coming back,
As we think of you each day.
‘Cause when those days didn’t come
And now we’re far apart.
Those thoughts became regrets,
Just an aching in our hearts.
Sometimes alone in silence,
We feel as if you’re near.
And softly call your name,
Just hoping that you hear.
What we would give to hold you,
And talk for just awhile.
To once more see your face,
Just glowing with that smile.
We Love and Miss You,
Mom, Dad, Suzy, Tony, and Rylee
