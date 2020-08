× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORWALK -- Britney Keller and Jacob Smoldt, both of Norwalk, are planning an August wedding.

Parents of the couple are Jason and Michelle Keller of Morrison, Betsy Young of Cedar Rapids, and Dan and Shelli Smoldt of Reinbeck.

The bride-to-be works at Telegin in West Des Moines. Her fiancé works at Wellmark in Des Moines.

The ceremony will take place Aug. 8 at the Sunnyside Country Club in Waterloo.

