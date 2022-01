WATERLOO — Jody Rogers is celebrating her retirement from Unity Point Waterloo after 36 years of service and 41 total years as an RN.

She is retiring on Jan. 28, and will celebrate with a family dinner on Jan. 29.

Jody will enjoy her retirement years by traveling and spending time with her six grandchildren.

